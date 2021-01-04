$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post $73.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the lowest is $72.80 million. Veritex reported sales of $77.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $309.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $310.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.55 million, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $286.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. 21,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.87.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.