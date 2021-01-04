$8.92 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $8.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $69.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.23 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $663,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

