$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,123.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $126.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $475.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $201.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $6,559,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 6,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

