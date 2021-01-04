89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $484.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 89bio by 62.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

