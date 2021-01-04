Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. 6,191,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

