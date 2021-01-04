Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.55

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 606027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.