ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

ABM stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,891.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

