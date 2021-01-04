AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,051. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $383.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.84.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

