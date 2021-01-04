Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.03 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $780.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $50.26 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

