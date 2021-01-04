Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

