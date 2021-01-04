Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

Accenture stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.