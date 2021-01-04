ADAMANT Messenger Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $915,819.37 and $3,944.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,918,832 coins and its circulating supply is 85,776,822 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

