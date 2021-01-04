Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of ADUS opened at $117.09 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.