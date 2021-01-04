Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. 889,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,535. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

