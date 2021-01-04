HC Wainwright Trims ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Target Price to $11.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 464.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

ADMA opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

