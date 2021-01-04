Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 15.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,051,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $15.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.99. 235,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,527. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

