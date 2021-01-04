Advanced Internet Blocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.70 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 70.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $71.70 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00479464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.