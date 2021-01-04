Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ANNSF stock remained flat at $$175.50 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.28. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

