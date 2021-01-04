Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

