Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $77,852.71 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $77,852.71 and approximately $79,425.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

ARNX is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

