Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Head to Head Review

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Afya alerts:

25.4% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Afya and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 4 3 0 2.43 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $27.31, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Afya and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 12.45 $39.00 million $0.70 36.14 Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.68 -$85.33 million $2.28 14.89

Afya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adtalem Global Education. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Afya has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 26.75% 13.38% 9.43% Adtalem Global Education -7.49% 11.15% 6.21%

Summary

Afya beats Adtalem Global Education on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil and mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, dentistry, pedagogy, nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology, architecture, veterinary medicine, and others. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses through its online platform; and develops and sells printed and digital medical education content. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 19 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 12 operating units and seven approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs. The Chamberlain University offers educational services through its 22 campuses and online. This segment also operates medical and veterinary schools, such as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists that provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers compliance training, mortgage licensure preparation, continuing education, and professional development in the banking and mortgage industries; and online and classroom programs in the areas of finance, accounting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.