Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.61.

AC stock opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

