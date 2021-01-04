Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock traded down C$0.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,000. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.44. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

