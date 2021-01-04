Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

APD traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.20. 1,285,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

