Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.39

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 2750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $904,800 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

