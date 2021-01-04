Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

