Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

ABNB stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

