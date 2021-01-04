Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.87.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

