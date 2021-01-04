Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

