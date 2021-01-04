AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Buys C$46,800.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

TSE BOS traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 199,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,043. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.07.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

