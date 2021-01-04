Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DETNF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

