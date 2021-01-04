Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of ALG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $145.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 88.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

