Aleph.im Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $371,230.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,911,831 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

