Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.41 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $43.84 million and approximately $39.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

