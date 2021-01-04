Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,799.96.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,752.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,763.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,588.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.