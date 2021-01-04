Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.33. Alpine 4 Technologies shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 7,437,340 shares trading hands.

About Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

