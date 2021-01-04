American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American National Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in American National Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American National Group news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 776 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

American National Group stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $118.26.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. American National Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.27%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

