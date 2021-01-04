Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

