Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 5,904,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,305,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

