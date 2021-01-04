Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Achieves $230.31 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $230.31 million and approximately $30.95 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00340502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023331 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 366,048,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,865,089 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

