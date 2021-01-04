Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AMPY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 1,211,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,898. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.