Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 52.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 867,020 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amyris by 52.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 148,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

