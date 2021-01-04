Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.50). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,944. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.