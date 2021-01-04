Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) will report ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.86) and the highest is ($1.64). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 388.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($7.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 37.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 413,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

