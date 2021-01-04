Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Shares of CRMD opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

