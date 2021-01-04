Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $878,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

