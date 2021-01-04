Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,821. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

