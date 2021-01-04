Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 51,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,692,000 after buying an additional 603,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 59.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ICICI Bank by 125.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,701,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,988,000 after acquiring an additional 870,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,670,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 329,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

IBN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

