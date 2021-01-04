Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $19.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.75 billion and the highest is $19.62 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $16.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.04 billion to $88.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $86.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $160.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

