Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $1.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.71 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

ARDX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,020. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

